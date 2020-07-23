Gold smuggling: Arrest warrant outside Fareed's home, Customs at gunman's house as case tightens

The investigation around the Trivandrum airport gold smuggling case is gaining rapid progress with the involvement of multiple investigation agencies in it.

The National Investigation Agency(NIA) has put a copy of the arrest warrant against Faisal Fareed at his family home in Thrissur.

The warrant was issued by the NIA special court judge.

NIA officials from Kochi pasted the copy at the Munnupeedika house of Fareed’s father in Thrissur’s Kaypamangalam.

Customs officials had raided the place recently and seized a computer and documents.

Faisal Fareed, who lives in Dubai with his family, is currently in the custody of the UAE police.

The three-storey family house in Thrissur has been vacant for the past one-and-a-half years.

Fareed had taken his parents to Dubai to stay with him and his family. His father, Fareed, died of COVID-19 in March.

Jayaghosh

Customs investigation at gunman Jayaghosh's house

Thiruvananthapuram: Customs officials raided the house of Jayaghosh, the suspended civil police officer who was the gunman of the UAE consulate, and those of his relatives.

After inspecting his family home in Akkulam, they also inspected Jayaghosh's own house in Vattiyoorkavu.

The Customs Department is also looking into the bank accounts and financial sources of Jayaghosh and his relatives.

He was suspended for violation of service rules, including absenteeism and dereliction of duty. Jayaghosh had failed to inform authorities about the UAE Consul General leaving the country amid investigation into the gold smuggling case, Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner said in the suspension order issued against the gunman.

He also violated the procedure laid out for return of the pistol that was in his possession while he was the gunman, and this was a breach of service rules, the order said.

Jayaghosh had staged a suicide attempt to evade attention to his role in the gold smuggling racket, investigators have said.

The former gunman has admitted that he used to collect diplomatic baggage from the Trivandrum airport’s cargo complex at the instructions of Swapna Suresh.