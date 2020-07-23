Three more suspected COVID-19 deaths were reported in Kerala in the past two days.

Parassala native Thankamma, 82, passed away while undergoing treatment at the Changanassery Taluk Hospital. She was tested positive on Wednesday evening after her death.

She lived in Kaviyoor, Thiruvalla with her daughter.

Meanwhile, Malappuram native Irshad Ali, 29 who died in quarantine on his return from Dubai, was tested COVID-19 positive through TruNat test. His samples have been sent for PCR test, the District Medical Officer informed.

The death of Kannur Vilakottoor native Sadanandan, 60, at the Pariyaram Medical College has also not been included in the official list.

Kozhikode Panniyankara native Mohammed Koya, 70, who was under COVID observation passed away on Thursday. He was quarantined alone at home, after his family members tested COVID positive. Koya's test results are awaited.



With this, the number of unconfirmed deaths in the state has risen to seven.

Karunagappally Kulashekharaparam Rahiyanath Beevi, 55, Kasaragod native Khairoonisa, 48 and retired Thiruvananthapuram MG College Senior Superintendent B Radhakrishnan Nair, 56, and Kozhikode Kallayi native Koyotti, 57 are the other cases not included in the state's list.

According to a clarification issued by the Kerala government, deaths of three COVID patients have not been included in the state's list as COVID-19 was not the cause of death in these cases.

A Kollam native who died on July 12 due to drowning and a Thiruvananthapuram native who died in Kottayam on July 21 has also been declared positive on July 22 after reconfirmation from NIV Alappuzha. But these deaths are not included in the COVID-19 death list as COVID-19 was not adjudged to be the cause of death.

The death of a Tamil Nadu native who was under treatment in Thiruvananthapuram who expired on July 21 is also not included in the Kerala COVID-19 death list.

According to the data released by the Directorate of Health Services on Wednesday, only 45 have died of the COVID-19 in the state so far.

COVID deaths in Kerala

Narayanan (75, Ayyappankovil in Idukki), Victoria (72, Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram), Nafisa, (75, Uppala in Kasaragod), Kunjuveeran (67, Aluva in Ernakulam), Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram), Shyju (46, Pullur, Thrissur), B Aneesh (39, Thrissur), Mohammed Saleeh (25, Kannur), Valsamma Joy (56, Idukki), Aruldas (70, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram), Naseer Usmankutty (47, Alappuzha), Thyagarajan (74, Kollam), Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur), Valsala (63, Thrissur), Babu (52, Alappuzha), P K Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy in Ernakulam), Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram), Abdul Rahman (52, Kasaragod), Yusuf (66, Thoppumpadiin Ernakulam), Mohammad (82, Wandoor in Malappuram), Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu in Kozhikode), Thankappan, (76, Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram), Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College), Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad in Kollam), Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur in Kannur), S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram), Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from. Kasaragod native Abdul Rahman also is excluded in the official list as they claim he was brought dead to the hospital while travelling from Hubli in Karnataka to Kerala.