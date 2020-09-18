{{head.currentUpdate}}

Pressure mounts on Kerala govt to ease COVID-19 curbs, but health dept says no

Pressure mounts on Kerala govt to ease COVID-19 curbs, but health dept says no
Thiruvananthapuram: The health department is not in favour of easing the COVID-19 regulations even as pressure mounts on the Kerala government to announce more relaxations.

As per the Centres' Unlock 4.0 guidelines, several regulations will be lifted from September 21.

But while pointing out the increasing number of cases daily, the health department has urged the government not to lift the curbs. A final decision will be taken during a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The inputs of the expert committee have also been sought.

The Centre has given the go-ahead for public functions with up to 100 people from September 21. States, including Karnataka, have also done away with the mandatory quarantine for people arriving from outside.
Kerala records highest single-day spike of 4,351 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

But Kerala has decided to continue following the stringent norms of 14-day quarantine and the online registration process.

However, the government has been receiving several complaints that the 14-day quarantine was causing trouble to those arriving from other states to Kerala.

Another suggestion before the government is that if the quarantine cannot be done away with completely, then at least restrict it to seven days instead of 14.

