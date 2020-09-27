Life Mission sought details of Unitac deal from Red Crescent, but got no reply

Thiruvananthapuram: Life Mission has said it has not received any reply to the letter sent to the UAE-based Red Crescent asking it to provide the documents that entrusted the Wadakkanchery project to construction firm Unitac.

This makes it clear that while Life Mission signed a memorandum of understanding for the project with Red Crescent on July 11, 2019, it never received any letter or email from the UAE organisation after that. This also raises doubts about Unitac’s involvement in the project.

Although the memorandum of understanding was signed between Red Crescent and Life Mission for the project, the deal for the construction contract was done between the UAE Consulate and Unitac.

In the first week of August 2019, Unitac had sent the drawings of the proposed buildings of the project through WhatsApp to the engineering department of Life Mission to ascertain if they complied with the guidelines of the scheme.

After examining the drawings, the Life Mission CEO wrote a letter to the general secretary of Red Crescent on August 26 granting approval for the construction. The letter ended by asking Red Crescent to submit the documents that showed Unitac had been given the contract for construction of the Wadakkanchery Life Mission flats. There was, however, no reply.