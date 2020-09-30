Kerala to move High Court against CBI's Life Mission probe

The Kerala government will move the High Court against the CBI probe into the Life Mission project in Wadakkanchery, Thrissur. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The issue was placed before the Cabinet after Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad gave the green signal for the move. Sources said the government would move the court seeking the quashing of the first information report filed by the CBI in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission case.

Nonetheless, the CBI has already begun its investigation. It has issued a notice to the Life Mission CEO U V Jose asking him to produce six documents related to the project. The documents have to be submitted before October 5. The agency has also asked the Life Mission officials to recover the documents they had handed over to the state Vigilance, which had also begun a probe into the Wadakkanchery project.

On September 29, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had alleged that the government was planning to issue an ordinance to thwart the CBI probe into the Life Mission project.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, said that the government was planning no such move. "Certain states ruled by the Congress have taken such a stand. But we have no thought of any such measure," the Chief Minister said. "The only piece of legislation that is now under consideration is a stronger law to prevent atrocities against women," he added.

What accentuated the doubts about the government move to block the CBI probe were the statements of top LDF leaders like CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran and LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan. Both were of the opinion that the CBI probe was politically motivated, and Vijayaraghvan went a step further and said that the CBI could not be allowed to run loose.

Even when the anti-CBI sentiment was gathering force within the CPM and the LDF, the Chief Minister had consistently maintained that his government could take a stand on the CBI probe only after examining the legal issues involved.

The original provocation, sources said, was the Centre's move to announce the CBI probe behind the Kerala government's back. Normally, a CBI probe is issued at the request of a state government. Perhaps to do away with such a convention, the CBI had taken over the Life Mission case citing Foreign Exchange Regulation Act violations, for which the CBI can act independently.

Legal experts were also of the opinion that Kerala, like Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal and Chhattisgarh, could withdraw the advance permission granted to the CBI to probe corruption cases under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

The ordinance route has been ruled out as it could have caused some political embarrassment for the ruling party.