Kerala's COVID-19 death toll crosses 800 mark with 22 deaths on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: A total of 22 people died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Saturday, taking the offical death toll to 813.

The deceased have been identified as Thiruvananthapuram natives Rajan, 47, from Nedumangad; Moosa Kunju, 72, from Kilimanoor; Valsala, 64, from Kamalaeswaram; Raghunandan, 60, from Vamanapuram; Devarajan, 56, from Nelluvila; Vasanthakumari, 73, Moses, 58 from Anchuthengu; Boniface Albert, 68, from Vallakadavu; Idukki native KC George, 75, from Kattapana; Thrissur native Abdu, 64; Kozhikode natives Jayaprakisini, 70; Ashraf, 49, from Chaliyam; Ahmad Koya, 74, from Arakkinar; Gangadharan, 78, from Payyoli; Kannur native PC Jose, 56, from Thaliparambu; P Sudhakaran, 65, from Ramanthali; Ajesh Kumar, 40 from Ayikkara; Sumathi, 67, from Alavil; PV Chandran, 68, Chandanakampara; Bhaskaran, 75, from Edayannoor; and Mariyumma, 67, from Kasaragod.

The rest of the deaths will be confirmed after testing at the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha.

