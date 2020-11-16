{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Sero survey to ascertain intensity of COVID spread in Kerala

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Sero survey to ascertain intensity of COVID spread in Kerala
Representational Image: Reuters
SHARE

The government has decided to conduct serosurvey to find out the intensity of COVID spread in the state.

The survey will be conducted after the completion of the local body poll in December. Antibody tests will be carried out among various categories of people across 14 districts to find out the percentage of infected persons among the population.

The decision to conduct the survey was taken at the review meeting presided over by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan the other day.

Meanwhile, the state government has started preparations for the distribution of COVID vaccine in the state. The government is taking down the details of health workers who will receive the vaccine in the first phase.

The National Health Mission has been entrusted with the task of putting the information together.

The authorities have directed that a special task force should be constituted under DMOs and the entire information-gathering work should be completed by November 21.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES