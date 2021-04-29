38,607 new COVID cases in Kerala on Thursday; Tally soars past 15L-mark

Kerala reported 38,607 new COVID cases and 21,116 recoveries on Thursday. With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 2,84,086, a statement from the Health Department informed.

The State's COVID tally soared past the 15-lakh mark with the addition of new cases (15,33,984).

So far, 12,44,301 have been cured of the virus, according to the statement.

Of the new cases, 35,577 contracted the virus through contact while 300 came from outside the state and 110 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,57,548 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,56,50,037 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 24.5.

Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 5369, 4990 and 3954 respectively.

Forty-eight COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 5,259.

There are currently 5,93,840 people under observation across the state. Of them, 5,69,831 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,009 are in hospitals.

With the addition of 19 new hotspots, the COVID hotspots in Kerala has grown to 616.

Key points from Chief Minister's press conference:

• More strict curbs will be imposed from May 4 (Tuesday) to May 9 (Sunday). The new measures will be announced later, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his sunset briefing in Thiruvananthapuram.

• Outdoor and Indoor shooting of Serial, cinema, documentary shall be banned.

• At least a two-metre distance must be kept between vendors in markets.

• Vehicles that transport oxygen, medicines and other essential goods must use stickers to help police identify priority vehicles.

• More health care facilities will be arranged at labour camps in Pathanamthitta.

• Vaccine facilities for them will be made available based on priority.

• It is found that some banks are working beyond the stipulated time decided by the government. It must be stopped. All banks must be shut at 2 pm.

• Some healthcare workers in private hospitals are found registering their relatives for the vaccine, flouting eligibility rules. Such cases will be dealt with strictly.

• 22,403 cases were registered for flouting mask rules. A fine amount of over 63 lakh has been levied so far.

• The government will make all necessary arrangements to ensure oxygen supply to all hospitals and health centres.

• Janamaithri volunteers will be provided with arm badges.

• All shops and restaurants must encourage home delivery.

• In Wayanad, if a ward has 10 or more houses with COVID positive patients, that ward will be declared as a containment zone.

• A new oxygen plant will be set up in Kasaragod.

• In Kozhikode, where Covid is on a rampage, facilities are being set to treat 75,000 patients at a time.

• Crowding must be avoided at hospitals and vaccine centres.

• All people must act responsibly on election result day, Vijayan warned. No crowding is allowed in public places on election result day.

• The government is working towards making the vaccine available to all at the earliest.

• This is a time for self-lockdown. Everyone should follow social distancing protocols. Unnecessary travel and unwanted celebrations must be avoided, Vijayan said.

• Mental health is equally important. Kerala government's campaign 'Ottaykkalla Oppamund' (You're not alone, we're with you) will provide all assistance to COVID hit people, Vijayan said.

• The Chief Minister urged all to fully cooperate with the state government efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

• In the vaccination programme, priority will be given to those who are waiting for the second vaccine shot.

• For those who registered for the first vaccine shot will be allotted the slot later.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 3940 (recoveries - 1572)

Kollam 2058 (1384)

Pathanamthitta 1245 (611)

Alappuzha 2043 (1853)

Kottayam 3616 (6137)

Idukki 1153 (349)

Ernakulam 5369 (1293)

Thrissur 3954 (1361)

Palakkad 2411 (931)

Malappuram 3857 (999)

Kozhikode 4990 (2577)

Wayanad 909 (305)

Kannur 1999 (1045)

Kasaragod 1063 (699)