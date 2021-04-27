COVID-19: Record 32,819 new cases in Kerala on Tuesday, active cases near 2.5L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 32,819 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number so far in a day, pushing the total tally to 14,60,364.

As many as 18,413 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,07,680.

The active cases touched 2,47,181, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 1,41,199 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 23.24 per cent.

With 32 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 5,170.

Of the positive cases, 95 were health workers, while 265 had come from outside the state and 30,409 infected through contact. The source of infection of 2,049 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Key points from CM's press meet

• Mutant virus is spreading fast. Checks will be strengthened at railways stations and bus stations.

• Works have started to increase number of oxygen beds.

• The government is considering granting parole to prisoners as Covid is spreading in jails.

• 13,625 health workers, including doctors and nurses, made part of Covid brigade. However, this is not enough. The government urges more people to come up and register themselves as part of Covid brigade.

Representational image: stockpexel/Shutterstock

• Oxygen beds will be set up in all FLCTs and main hospitals. Beds in ESI hospitals will also be converted into oxygen beds.

• Buffer stock of oxygen will be increased.

• In Pathanamthitta, Covid has been reported among guest workers. Tests have been increased among them.

• In Ernakulam, steps have started to increase the production of medical oxygen. Four new plants will be set up in the district.

• Tribal cell has been set up in Wayanad district to coordinate containment measures among tribes people.

• The number of CFLTC will be increased in Kasaragod.

• Risk assessment studies on three variants of viruses have been conducted in Kerala. It has been found that they spread fast. Death rate will also increase in proportion to the infection rate.

• If possible, everyone should wear N-95 masks. Otherwise double-layered masks should be used.

• The campaign that the present vaccines cannot prevent the virus. This is false. Studies have proven that the vaccines are effective.

• Adequate stock of vaccines is required to allot slots for vaccination for a good number of days.

• The holy festival of Edathua St George's Church has been abandoned for the first time in over 200 years. This is a model to emulate.

• It was said that polling agents should conduct RTPCR tests before entering counting centres. However, those with antigen negative certificates will also be allowed as per EC's decision.

• Awareness drive will be held among migrant labourers about their safety in the state. Vaccines will be made available for them.

• Those spreading fake news will be slapped with Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act. State police media centre and social media cell have been instructed to monitor fake news.

• Police chief has been directed to increase drone surveillance in all ditricts.

Section 144 in 14 more LSG

Prohibitory orders were clamped in 14 more local self government (LSG) units in Malappuram district. Similar restrictions has already been in force in 24 LSG wards in the district till April 30.

The prohibitory orders were imposed in municipal limits, where the test positivity rate has exceeded 30 percent.

The LSG units, which comes under the new prohibitory order till April 30, are Purathur, Thennala, Thuthuvali, Monniyur, Valavannur, Edavanba, Urangattiri, Vsttamkulam, Keezhuparamba, Kuzhimanna, Vengara, Kannamangalam, Kalakaua and Kalpakancherry grama panchayats.

The curbs would come into effect from 9pm tonight and be in force till April 30.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode 5015 (4819 contact cases)

Ernakulam 4270 (4207)

Malappuram 3251 (3097)

Thrissur 3097 (3072)

Kottayam 2970 (2761)

Thiruvananthapuram 2892 (2670)

Palakkad 2071 (936)

Kannur 1996 (1776)

Alappuzha 1770 (1759)

Kollam 1591 (1578)

Pathanamthitta 1163 (1086)

Wayanad 968 (944)

Kasaragod 906 (862)

Idukki 859 (842)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 1012

Kollam- 4499

Pathanamthitta- 253

Alappuzha- 136

Kottayam- 4729

Idukki- 272

Ernakulam- 2000

Thrissur- 1302

Palakkad- 481

Malappuram- 704

Kozhikode- 1567

Wayanad- 233

Kannur- 623

Kasaragod- 602

Testing and quarantine

A total of 5,27,662 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 5,06,202 are under home or institutional quarantine and 21,460 are in hospitals.

3,645 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

So far, 1,53,54,299 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Tuesday, 40 more regions have been converted into hotspots and three have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 587 in the state.