Mismatch between portal figures and availability of Covid treatment facilities

Thiruvananthapuram: The availability of Covid treatment facilities in several districts does not match with the figures given in the Covid Jagratha portal of Kerala.

The Kozhikode district has 93 government hospitals with Covid treatment facilities. As per the portal, there are 1,619 beds, 79 ICU beds, 27 ventilators, and 450 oxygen-supported beds at these hospitals. But the reality is that not even 10 per cent of the government figures is available.

In Kollam, not even a quarter of the beds listed on the portal are available. Of the total 384 Covid beds in the government sector, less than 10 are unoccupied. The 52 ICU beds at the government medical college hospitals are occupied. Seven ventilators are available.

In Alappuzha, most Covid hospitals have less than 10 vacant beds. But according to the data of the authorities, more than 1,200 beds are vacant.

In Idukki, the portal shows there is only one ICU bed with ventilator support. But when the hospital was contacted, the answer was even this was not available. All 132 ICU beds in the district are occupied.

In Thrissur, no ventilator and ICU beds are available at the private hospitals. The number of oxygen-supported beds is also decreasing. Even 10 per cent facilities are not available at the government hospitals. But these are all available as per the data on the portal.

In Kannur, the portal lists 269 oxygen beds and 31 ventilators at the private hospitals. However, the private hospitals have more facilities than this.

In Pathanamthitta, only very few ICU beds are vacant in the government hospitals that provide Covid treatment. The number of oxygen-supported beds is also less.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, 11 ICU beds, 12 ventilators, and 178 oxygen-supported beds are unoccupied.

In Ernakulam, there are 162 ventilators, 533 ICU beds and 1326 oxygen-supported beds available at the government-private hospitals.

Palakkad has so far set up 411 oxygen-supported beds. Of this, 287 are occupied. Of the 49 ventilators, 42 are currently in use. The total ICU beds 192.

Malappuram has a total of 363 oxygen-supported beds. Of this, 56 are unoccupied. But in the 180 ICU beds, only nine are vacant. Total number of ventilators 81, but only seven available.