29,803 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.43L tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 29,803 new COVID cases and 33,397 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 2,55,406.

So far, 21,32,071 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 27,502 contracted the virus through contact while 202 came from outside the state and 94 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1.43 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,90,24,615 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 20.84.

Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 5315, 3285, 3131, 3063 cases respectively.

Tuesday also saw 177 COVID deaths. With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 7,731.

There are currently 9,04,178 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 8,26,698 are under home or institutional quarantine while 38,740 are in hospitals.