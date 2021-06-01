19,760 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Tuesday; death toll breaches 9000-mark

Kerala reported 19,760 new COVID cases and 24,117 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 2,02,426.

So far, 23,34,502 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 18,393 contracted the virus through contact while 104 came from outside the state and 74 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,30,594 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,99,26,522 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested, in the state is 15.13.

Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad districts reported the most cases - 2874, 2345 and 2178 respectively.

A total of 194 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Tuesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 9,009.

There are currently 7,64,008 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 7,26,515 are under home or institutional quarantine while 2,684 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 2,874 (contact cases - 2,800)

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,345 (2,246)

Palakkad - 2,178 (1,282)

Kollam - 2,149 (2,145)

Ernakulam - 2,081 (2,017)

Thrissur - 1,598 (1,586)

Alappuzha - 1,557 (1,548)

Kozhikode - 1,345 (1,331)

Kottayam - 891 (849)

Kannur - 866 (785)

Pathanamthitta - 694 (677)

Idukki - 462 (448)

Kasaragod - 439 (426)

Wayanad - 281 (253)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Malappuram - 4,170

Palakkad - 2,979

Ernakulam - 2,424

Kozhikode - 2,375

Thrissur - 2,157

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,023

Alappuzha - 2,014

Kannur - 1,502

Kottayam - 1,310

Pathanamthitta - 982

Kasaragod - 780

Idukki - 741

Kollam - 432

Wayanad - 228