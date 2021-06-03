Social security pension to be increased to Rs 2,500: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the social security pension would be increased to Rs 2,500 in five years and the minimum wages would be raised to Rs 700 in all sectors.

The CM said this in reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's policy address on Wednesday.

A pension scheme would be implemented for homemakers too. While pointing out that several people were concerned about KIIFB, he said that it would be protected.

Major announcements:

• Sabari rail to be completed

• Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Light Metro project will be implemented

• South-north waterway to be completed

•E-vehicle policy to be implemented.

• Infrastructure development worth Rs 60,000 crore in 5 years

•All packages that have been announced, including Idukki, will be implemented

•1500 startups will be started; more support for the existing startups

•Jobs for 20 lakh educated people

•Projects will be envisaged and implemented, with an aim to create 40 lakh job opportunities

•5 lakh employment opportunities will be created in the agricultural sector and 10 lakh in other sectors

•At least one institution in Kerala will be elevated to be among the top 10 world-class educational institutions in the country

•30 centres of excellence related to higher education will be set up

•Potable water for 30 lakh families

•Special scheme for extremely poor families

•Social policing to be strengthened