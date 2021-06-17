Keralite girl, who battled rare disease & became a symbol of resilience, dies

Latheesha, a Keralite woman who battled a rare disease to become a symbol of resilience, has passed away.

Latheesha Ansari, 27, a native of Erumely in Kottayam district, was born with Osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease). Apart from brittle bones, Latheesha also suffered from pulmonary hypertension and needed an oxygen cylinder to support her breathing for the past few years. She also wrote the Civil Services exam for which she appeared with the oxygen cylinder.

After her breathlessness aggravated a week ago, she sought treatment at a private hospital at Cherpunkal. Hours before her death, Latheesha told her father about her wish -"I have not been able to stand up, even for once. Let me stand holding to your hands." For two hours, she held on to his hands. Latheesha passed away during the wee hours of Wednesday. The funeral was held.

Latheesha, the daughter of Erumeli natives Ansari and Jameela, excelled in studies and co-curricular activities. Her name Latheesha means ‘happiness’. By spreading joy and instilling confidence in others, Latheesha stayed true to her name.

Latheesha, who was just 1.5-feet tall and could not walk, had to be carried to school and college by her father. She completed MCom with a first class from the MES College in Erumely. She then joined the Pala Civil Service Institute.

Though she worked at the Erumeli co-operative bank, her health issues became a hurdle. An excellent keyboard player, Latheesha also excelled in glass painting. She had won hundreds of awards, including at the national-level. She also provided special counselling for those with physical difficulties, and online education for school children. Lamiya is her sister.