Three of a family found dead in Nanthancode house

Thiruvananthapuram: Three members of a family, including a teen girl, were found dead at their house at Nanthancode.

The dead are a couple and their daughter.

They have been identified as Kanjirapally native Manoj Kumar, his 38-year-old wife Ranju, and 16-year-old daughter Amrutha.

Early reports point to suicide.

Manoj was battling for life as neighbors first noticed him on Sunday night. Though Manoj was taken to the hospital, he could not be saved.

His wife and daughter were found dead when the neighbors searched their home later.

The three lived in a rented house at Nathancode. Manoj, a goldsmith, had been facing financial troubles of late, police stated.

He was severely injured in an accident in Tamil Nadu last year. The delay in getting the insurance amount worsened his financial crisis.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of a psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)