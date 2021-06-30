Malayalam
Anil Kanth chosen as Kerala's new DGP

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2021 10:45 AM IST Updated: June 30, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Anil Kanth
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvanathapuram: Anil Kanth, IPS, will head the 50,000-strong Kerala police force, Manorama News reported.
He succeeds DGP Lokanath Behera who retired from service today after a 36-year-old career.
The Council of Ministers chose Anil Kanth as the Director General of Police from a list of three names forwarded by a Union Public Service Commission panel.

Others in the shortlist were IPS officers Sudesh Kumar and B Sandhya.

"We will work towards ensuring women's security in the state. Maintaining law and order will be a priority," the newly appointed DGP said.

Anil Kanth, an Additional Director General of Police, is the incumbent Road Safety Commissioner.

He belongs to the 1988 batch of IPS recruits.

