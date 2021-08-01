Veena George asks Centre to rectify expats' issues with vaccination certificates

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has asked the Union Health Minister to rectify issues faced by expatriates in connection with the Covid vaccination certificate.

The minister said in a Facebook post that she has apprised the Centre of the various problems faced by citizens of the country working and studying abroad.

"Foreign countries demand various details on the vaccination certificate. Hence it is needed to provide certificates that mention Covishield Oxford-AstraZeneca on it, besides the date of birth of the individuals," said Veena George.

The minister has requested an option to edit the certificates provided through the Cowin portal at the state level.

"In addition to the mention of Covishield Oxford-AstraZeneca on the certificate, some countries have asked for including passport number as well. However, the provision was not available on the Cowin portal," the minister wrote.

Veena George also said that the gap between the two doses has also affected several expats. She informed the ministry that to help the expats who returned to their workplaces after May 21, 2021, the state had provided certificates.

"However, the Centre adopted the same policy later and made certain changes in the Cowin portal. We have requested for including the data that could not be updated on the portal during the specified period," Veena George wrote on her timeline.