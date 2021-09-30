Kerala govt issues fresh guidelines for determining COVID-19 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: The government of Kerala has issued a fresh set of guidelines for determining COVID-19 deaths.

The latest guidelines are in line with the guidelines jointly issued by the central government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on the recommendation of the Supreme Court, said Health Minister Veena George.

"The guidelines are meant to benefit all those who are eligible. The COVID death certificates will be issued to the family members without any hassles," said the minister in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Covid Death Assessment Committees (CDAC) will be set up in all districts. The state medical board will train the officials concerned at the district level.

Each committee will comprise Additional District Majistrate (additional district collector), District Medical Officer, Additional District Medical Officer/District Surveillance Medical Officer (COVID), head of the department of medicine from a medical college (or DSO- non-COVID), and head of communicable diseases department or public health expert.

e-health death info website

Minister Veena George said that for information on the fatalities, an e-Health COVID Death Information Portal (https://covid19.kerala.gov.in/deathinfo/) has been prepared. It will become operational on October 10.

The name and details of COVID fatalities in Kerala will be available on the website. Family members of those not included in the list may apply online, the minister said.

Veena George also added that changes can also be made on the official death chart prepared by the health department. All updations will be done online, the minister noted.

The family members of COVID victims, whose deaths were confirmed in the past, can also apply for certification online. They need to furnish the death registration number given by the respective local bodies.

Veena George said that the applications will be scrutinised before certificates are issued. The chief registrar of births and deaths in Kerala will be informed of the updates. All applications will be considered within 30 days, the minister noted.