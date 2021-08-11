Youth's attempt to make a viral video lands him in trouble | WATCH

Kochi: A young man's attempt to make a viral video has landed him in trouble.

The youth who rode a bike without a helmet, a mask, or a shirt was taken into custody after cyber police pounced on the video which was circulated widely on social media.

The youth has confessed to the police that he rode his bike without a shirt or helmet in order to go viral on social media.

Analysing the video, the cyber police found that it was from Munambam in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The youth has been identified as Richel Sebastian, a native of Cherai.

The Police has registered cases against the youth for not wearing a mask, travelling in violation of COVID norms, and driving without a license and helmet.

Richel is facing six charges including violating the Motor Vehicles Act and the COVID norms.

There is also a case lodged against modifying the bike without prior permission.

Action will also be taken against Richel's friend for modifying the bike. Police said they would pass the information to the Motor Vehicle Department.

Richel was released on station bail but the bike was taken into police custody.

Earlier, the Motor Vehicle Department had slapped a fine of Rs 20,500 against a young woman over various violations, including riding without a helmet.

This too developed on account of a video going viral on social media. On discovering it, the police had gone to the woman's house to initiate action against her.

An inspection revealed that the woman had a license to ride gearless scooters.

She was slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 for riding a bike with gears, another Rs 10,000 for modifying the bike, and Rs 500 for riding without a helmet.