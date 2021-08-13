Malayalam
Woman dies of head injury inflicted by man she claimed to be her father

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Saritha and Vijaya Mohanan Nair
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman who was under treatment at the Medical College Hospital here after being attacked on the head with a spade at Nedumangad died on Friday.

Saritha, 42, a native of Ambalakadavu succumbed to the head injury inflicted on Thursday by retired KSRTC employee Vijaya Mohanan Nair, who had later committed suicide by self-immolation after pouring petrol.

According to the police, Saritha had repeatedly claimed that she was Vijaya Mohanan's daughter. The man had complained to the Nedumbangad police, following which the two were summoned to the station.

Saritha refused to sign an agreement saying she will not disturb Vijaya Mohanan. After this incident, she returned to Vijaya Mohanan's house by 5.30 pm on Thursday and created a scene. In the ensuing scuffle, Vijaya Mohanan hit her using a spade, the police said.

It is understood that Vijaya Mohanan suspected his younger brother Satheesh, with whom he was not on good terms, to be behind the woman's intervention.

Satheesh reportedly saw the elder brother approach his house with petrol in his hand and closed the door. But Vijaya Mohanan self-immolated in front of Satheesh's house, the police said.

