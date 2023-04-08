Malayalam
Brawl over delay in waking him up, drunken man kills father in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 08, 2023 12:30 PM IST
During the fight, Rijo (right) pushed his father Joy (left) to the ground and beat him on the head. Photo: Special Arrangement
Thrissur: Irked over the delay in waking him up, a 25-year-old man killed his father in a drunken brawl. The deceased is Joy (60) of Kodannur in Cherppu here. Police have taken the accused Rijo into custody. The incident happened on Friday evening.

Police said that Rijo, who is a welder, came home drunk after work at 5 pm. He went to sleep and asked his family members to wake him up at 8.15 pm.
Though they woke him up at 8.30 pm, he quarreled with them for not waking him up earlier. When Joy questioned him about the quarrel, Rijo targeted him.

During the fight, Rijo pushed his father to the ground and beat him on the head. Joy was injured seriously and rushed to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

He is survived by his wife Rina and daughter Aleena.

