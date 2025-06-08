The re-release trend is going strong in Malayalam cinema, with several beloved classics making a return to the big screen. The latest to join this wave is Mohanlal’s cult hit 'Chotta Mumbai', directed by Anwar Rasheed. Originally released in 2007, the film is back in theatres 18 years later, and for many fans, it feels like a dream come true.

'Chotta Mumbai' follows the adventures of Vasco da Gama — also known as “Thala” — played by Mohanlal, and his group of five loyal friends. These men survive on small-time hustles and local mischief, living carefree lives on the streets of Kochi. However, their world is turned upside down when they inadvertently witness a crime committed by the corrupt CI Nadeshan, portrayed by Kalabhavan Mani. What follows is a mix of action, comedy, and chaos, all wrapped in Anwar Rasheed’s signature energetic style.

Since its release, 'Chotta Mumbai' has developed a devoted cult following. Now, with its re-release, that nostalgia has exploded online. Videos of fans dancing in theatres to the film’s songs are all over Instagram, showing just how deeply the movie continues to resonate — especially with audiences who grew up in the 2000s. For many, watching 'Chotta Mumbai' on the big screen again is not just about the movie, but about reliving a time and a mood that defined their younger years.

The box office numbers speak volumes. 'Chotta Mumbai' raked in an impressive ₹1.02 crore within just two days of its re-release. On day one alone, the film earned ₹40 lakh — a staggering figure considering it’s being shown only in select theatres. Yet from these limited venues, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, proving that the film still has the power to pull in crowds.

More than just a commercial success, the re-release of 'Chotta Mumbai' shows how certain films transcend time. With Mohanlal’s charm, Anwar Rasheed’s dynamic storytelling, and a soundtrack that still gets people on their feet, the movie continues to hold a special place in Malayalam pop culture.