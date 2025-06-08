Madurai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Addressing party office bearers, Shah said that the BJP-AIADMK alliance will secure power in the 2026 Assembly election and people will defeat DMK in 2026 polls and the party is 100 per cent failure government. "In 2026, in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, NDA will form governments," he said.

The central minister also hailed Madurai as a city of 'Parivartan' and said his party's Karyakarta Sammelan (workers meet) would lead to change as well, of dislodging DMK from power.

Shah, before addressing the state, district and mandal level office bearers, chaired the meeting of the state core committee of the Tamil Nadu BJP. Ahead of leading the core panel parleys, he worshipped at the Madurai Meenakshi temple. During his April visit to Tamil Nadu, Shah announced the revival of ties with the AIADMK.

In his address, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran hit out at the DMK regime over the law and order scenario and questioned the police over targeted killings of elderly people in villages in the western Kongu region. He appealed to cadres to work with determination and described the alliance with AIADMK as a "suitable alliance."

Nagendran said his resolve will be to take the maximum number of MLAs to the Assembly, like a "yatra". He hailed Amit Shah as "India's Iron Man, another Sardar Vallabhai Patel."

BJP leader K Annamalai said the only goal is unseating DMK from power in the state and urged cadres to go ahead with this "sankalpa."