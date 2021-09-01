60-year-old dies as crane runs over him at night near Manarcaud

Manarcad: A 60-year-old man was killed after he was run over by a crane at Palamuri, along the Manarcaud-Ettumanoor stretch of the bypass, in Kottayam district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Thiruvanchoor native John Mathew (Kochumon).

John Mathew was walking by the roadside when the crane knocked him down and ran over his body, the police said.

The driver of the crane surrendered before the police. The crane was found parked some distance after the accident site. The crane, involved in the accident, is owned by a Perur native.

The accident happened near the Palamuri bridge around 8.45pm on Tuesday. There were no lights in the area and the roadside is overrun by bushes.

The crane hit him, while John was on his way back after visiting his parents V Z Andrews and Ammini at their ancestral home. As the head had been crushed, it was difficult to identify the deceased. Later John Mathew's son identified the body.

The housewarming ceremony of John Mathew's new home at Kaniyamkunnu was held only a few weeks ago. Cissy is John Mathew's wife. Ben Andrews John (Bnegaluru) is their son, and Sony is the daughter-in-law.

The body has been shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Station house officer Manoj Kumar and SI P S Anish are heading the police proceedings.

The fire force cleaned up the blood-splattered accident site.