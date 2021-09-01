COVID in Kerala: Karnataka demands RT-PCR negative certificate from fully vaccinated travellers

The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew from 9 pm Friday to 5 am Monday will continue to be in force in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala.

An order to this effect was issued by DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra. The guidelines in the order, issued as per the directions of the state government in districts sharing border with Kerala, will continue till September 13, Rajendra said.

Only essential services will be allowed during the weekend curfew. Shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm.

Marriages will be permitted by local authorities with a participation of a maximum number of 50 persons.

'Students must bring RT-PCR negative certificate'

All students and employees going to Karnataka from Kerala are being asked to "compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours & is irrespective of their Covid vaccination status (one or two doses certificates). However, the validity of such certificates is for one week/ seven days".

The government of Karnataka has informed that all arrivals from Kerala other than students and employees, should produce the RT-PCR negative Test report and be in Home Quarantine for 7 days.

Exemptions in Institutional Quarantine

Karnataka has, meanwhile, announced exemptions in Institutional Quarantine for students travelling for examinations along with one parent, within three days.

Passengers in transit, to and from Kerala via any mode of transport and short-term travellers (within three days), besides children below two years and constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals and their spouses, have been permitted exemptions.

(With inputs from PTI)