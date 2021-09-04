Malayalam
29,682 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.69L tests on Saturday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala reported 29,682 new COVID cases on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 2,50,065.

A total of 1,69,237 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Kerala also reported 142 COVID deaths.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there has not been a big COVID spike after the Onam holiday as earlier feared.

During the last three weeks, the hospital occupancy has seen a downward trend, Vijayan pointed out.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the 'Be The Warrior' campaign on Saturday.

