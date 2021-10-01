Only Rs 200 left in bank account, Monson tells Crime Branch

Kochi: Monson Mavunkal, the accused in the multi-crore money cheating case, has told the Crime Branch that only Rs 200 is left in his bank account and the rest of the money he had amassed has been spent.

During interrogation, he claimed he was paying Rs 50,000 monthly as house rent and it had been in arrears for eight months. Moreover, he used to spend around Rs 25 lakh per month for payment of salary to staff.

Crucial evidence found

The Crime Branch, meanwhile, obtained a crucial piece of evidence to show that Monson took money from the complainants. A document prepared by Monson on stamp paper as quid pro quo for taking Rs 4 crore from one of the complainants, Yakub Puraayil, was found.

The sleuths are also trying to figure out from where Monson had prepared the forged documents to support his claim that antiques in his custody are original.

A forged seal of the HSBC Bank and documents showing conversion of foreign money into Indian rupees were also seized. He extorted money from the complainants by flaunting the above said documents as valid.

The Crime Branch also began steps to confiscate articles kept at Monson’s home.

More cases likely

More cases will be registered against Monson by the Crime Branch on the basis of the findings of the ongoing probe.

If the antiques used for the purpose of sale are found to be fake, a case of cheating will be registered against Monson. In the absence of any complaint, no cases can be registered against him on charges of administering medical treatment to people even if it is found he lacks the desired qualification.

Police custody extended

The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court remanded Monson in police custody for three more days. The first three days of custody ended on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the police collected the sound samples of Monson for forensic examination. He was taken to the Chitranjali Studio at Kakkanad for the purpose. The police resorted to a voice confirmation test as almost all the evidence given by the complainants against Monson were audio recordings and videos.

As reported earlier Monson allegedly conned several people of crores of rupees. People who lend him money failed to get their money back despite repeated attempts. After they met the Kerala chief minister with a complaint, the Crime Branch took Monson into custody on Saturday.