Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

82% in Kerala found to possess antibodies to resist COVID-19

Our Correspondent
Published: October 05, 2021 08:30 AM IST Updated: October 05, 2021 08:51 AM IST
5 Kerala districts near 100% administration of COVID vaccine first dose to eligible: Veena George
Kerala Health Minister Veena George
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: About 82 per cent of the participants of the seroprevalence survey in Kerala were found to have antibodies in their bodies to resist the attack of the COVID-19 disease. 

But only 40 per cent of children were found to have possessed antibodies to resist the attack of the pandemic.

Compared to other states, the presence of antibodies was found less in children in Kerala.   

RELATED ARTICLES

The final results may vary as the Health Department is now giving finishing touches to the survey report. 

The seroprevalence test was done to check whether a person had attained antibodies either through vaccination or through getting affected by COVID-19 once. Since children were not vaccinated, the presence of antibodies in their bodies was tested on the basis of whether they have acquired it after getting affected with COVID-19.   

About 30,000 samples collected from 14 districts were used for the seroprevalence test. The survey mainly looked into the prevalence of antibodies among children in the age group of 5 and 17 years, those above the age of 18, coastal people, Adivasis and pregnant women.

Almost 90 per cent of people from the coastal areas are found to have possessed antibodies in their bodies to fight back any kind of COVID-19 attack.  

The seroprevalence survey earlier conducted by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) in the State had found antibodies among 44.4 per cent of those who were tested. But the ICMR did not conduct the test on children.

A final decision on the school reopening in the state would also be based on the latest seroprevalence survey results. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.