COVID-19: 12,161 cases in Kerala on Wednesday, death toll nears 25K

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 29, 2021 05:58 PM IST Updated: September 29, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 12,161 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 90,394 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 13.45 per cent.

With 155 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's COVID toll rose to 24,965.

Among the 1,43,500 lakh active patients, only 12.7% are currently hospitalized.

Of the new cases, 11,413 had contracted the virus through contact while 64 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 598 is yet to be traced.

There are 86 health workers among the new cases.

As many as 17,862 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 44,95,904.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:
Thrissur - 1,541
Ernakulam - 1,526
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,282
Kozhikode - 1,275
Malappuram - 1,017
Kottayam - 886
Kollam - 841
Palakkad - 831
Kannur - 666
Alappuzha - 647
Idukki - 606
Pathanamthitta - 458
Wayanad - 457
Kasaragod – 128

Recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 743
Kollam - 125
Pathanamthitta - 1,212
Alappuzha - 1,077
Kottayam - 1,240
Idukki - 813
Ernakulam - 2,518
Thrissur - 3,976
Palakkad - 834
Malappuram - 1,593
Kozhikode - 2,184
Wayanad - 458
Kannur - 712
Kasaragod - 377

Testing and quarantine
A total of 4,56,952 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,36,837 are under home or institutional quarantine while 20,115 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,284 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

There are are 745 wards in 368 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

