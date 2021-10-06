Veteran cartoonist Yesudasan dies at 83

Kochi: Renowned cartoonist C J Yesudasan, better known mononymously as Yesudasan, passed away at Kochi on Wednesday.

He underwent treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Kochi a few weeks ago and left the hospital after being tested negative for the disease. His death came at a time when he was taking rest at home after recovering from the disease.

The 83-year-old had recovered from COVID-19 infection a week ago.

Yesudasan, known for his political cartoons, had been active in the field for six decades and rose to the ranks of the most prominent cartoonists in India. He was the founding chairman of the Kerala Cartoon Academy. He also served as the president of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

Yesudasan had also worked with Manorama for a long time.

Cartoonist Yesudasan. at Manorama File photo: EV Sreekumar/Manorama Archives

C J Yesudasan was born on June 12, 1938 as the son of Chakalethu John Mathayi and Mariyamma (Achiyamma) at Bharanikavu in Mavelikkara. He did his schooling in Bharanikavu and Mavelikkara. Later, he took a degree in BSc Mathematics from the Pathanamthitta Catholicate College.

He worked as a staff cartoonist in Malayala Manorama from 1995 to 2010. His column "Mrs. Nair" in Vanitha weekly and pocket cartoon "Ponnamma Superintendent" in Malayala Manorama daily were very popular.

He started off his cartoon career in a magazine published from Kottayam. Later on, he worked in Janayugam, Sankar's Weeekly, Balayugam and Cut-Cut publications. Yesudasan also launched publications like Tik-Tik, Tak-Tak and Asadhu.

He wrote books such as "Pradhama Drishti", "Aniyara", "Postmortem", "Varayile Nayanar", "Varayile Leader" and "Thazhekkirangi Varunna Zha". He wrote dialogues for "Panchavadipalam", the famed satirical movie directed by K G George. He also wrote script for the film "Ente Ponnu Thamburan".

Yesudasan received the best cartoonist award from the State Government many times. He was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Cartoonists in 2001.

He also bagged honours includingSwadeshabhimani Award, B M Gafoor Award, V Sambasivan Memorial Award, P K Manthri Memorial Award and N V Pylee Award.

He is survived by wife Mercy and children Sanu Y Das, Sethu Y Das and Sukudas.