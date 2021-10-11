How did Nadapuram native vanish 7 years ago? Family, in-laws proffer strange versions

Nadapuram: Mystery is deepening over the disappearance of a youth from Valukku in Nadapuram in Kozhikode district for the last seven years and the resultant silence on the part of his family members during all these years.

Sijo Scaria has been missing for the last seven years. His close relatives told the police that they thought he had been staying at his wife's house at Iritty in Kannur district. Meanwhile, Sijo's wife Nikhila and her relatives are claiming they were under the impression that he had been staying at his house at Valukku.

What father says

According to Sijo's father Alapatt Scaria, Sijo, Nikhila and their child were taken by his father-in-law to the house at Vaniyampara in Iritty in 2014. He said he didn't see Sijo later on. The father said he didn't have any information about him. He clarified that it was when Nikhila and child came to their house at Valukku recently, he realised that Sijo was missing.

What wife says

But Nikhila's version is that Sijo didn't return after he went out from her house at Iritty in 2014 by saying that he was going to a shop. According to her, it was when she came to Valukku this year that she became aware of the fact that Sijo was not present here.

Nikhila then filed a case with the Kuttiyadi police station. Though the police registered a case and questioned a group of people, the investigation did not make any headway.

The police are now also inquiring why no one else has come forward to file a complaint regarding Sijo's disappearance at any point of time during the last seven years.