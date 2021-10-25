Malayalam
Provision store owner held for raping 10-year-old, girl's father takes own life

Our Correspondent
Published: October 25, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Kottayam: Yet another incident of sexual depravity has been reported from Kerala. The incident, reported from Kurichi on the outskirts of Changanassery town in Kottayam district, had such a horrendous impact that the father of a child raped by a 74-year-old killed himself.

According to police, Yogidasan, a resident of Kurichi, who was running a provision shop at Changanassery, had been sexually harassing the 10-year-old girl for the last one month.

The girl used to visit Yogidasan's shop for purchasing provisions. He used to give her chocolates in order to ensure that she did not inform anyone of the matter. But it came to the public light when she was questioned by the parents after they noted changes in her behaviour.

Based on the complaint of the parents, Yogidasan was subsequently arrested. The accused was remanded in judicial custody by the local court.

However, the father of the girl, who was under tremendous mental strain after the incident, took his own life.

(Suicide is not the answer to anything. Seek the help of a mental health professional now. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

