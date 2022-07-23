Kottayam man gets 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor girl

Kottayam: The Kottayam Additional District Court (POCSO) has sentenced an autorickshaw driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl for over a period of one year. Sebi (42), a native of Vadavathur, is the convict. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

Justice K N Sujith on Friday delivered the verdict.

Sebi was convicted under Section 6 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty).

The court noted that the accused used to sexually assault the child during a period of June 2017 to December 2018.

He was entrusted by the family to drop and pick up the child from school.

The prosecution said that Sebi used to drop off the child last and used to abuse her on their way back home.

The incident came to light during an intervention made by Childline workers at a counselling session.