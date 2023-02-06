Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Thrissur woman sexually assaulted in ambulance after suicide bid

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 06, 2023 07:55 AM IST
Sexual Assault
Image: Onmanorama
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A young woman was sexually assaulted in an ambulance here on Friday.

The incident occurred when the woman, who had consumed poison in a suicide bid, was being transferred to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

The accused Dayalal, an employee at the Kodungalloor Taluk Hospital, has been arrested.

RELATED ARTICLES

The woman was transferred from the taluk hospital to the medical college when her situation worsened after a suicide bid. Dayalal, who was a contract employee at the electrical department of the hospital, was asked to accompany her in the ambulance.

The woman alleged that Dayalal attempted to sexually assault her inside the ambulance and at the casualty. He was removed from the casualty when the woman complained to the duty nurse about the incident.

Police arrested the accused based on a statement given by the woman.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.