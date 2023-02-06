Thrissur woman sexually assaulted in ambulance after suicide bid

Thrissur: A young woman was sexually assaulted in an ambulance here on Friday.

The incident occurred when the woman, who had consumed poison in a suicide bid, was being transferred to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

The accused Dayalal, an employee at the Kodungalloor Taluk Hospital, has been arrested.

The woman was transferred from the taluk hospital to the medical college when her situation worsened after a suicide bid. Dayalal, who was a contract employee at the electrical department of the hospital, was asked to accompany her in the ambulance.

The woman alleged that Dayalal attempted to sexually assault her inside the ambulance and at the casualty. He was removed from the casualty when the woman complained to the duty nurse about the incident.

Police arrested the accused based on a statement given by the woman.