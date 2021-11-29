Malnutrition, stunting, anemia affect more and more Keralites: Survey

New Delhi: Kerala has been a success story in poverty alleviation, but more and more people, especially women and children in Kerala, are turning anaemic in the state mainly due to lack of nutritious food.

The high level of malnutrition among the people of Kerala was detected by the National Family Health Survey 2019-20. While only 35 percent people were anaemic as per NFHS 2015-16, the number has risen to 39.4 percent in NFHS 2019-10.

As per the poverty indicators based on the 2015-16 National Family Health Survey, Kerala is the state with least poverty. However, this has no bearing on the nutritional status of many people.

Likely reasons

The possibility of anaemia increases among those who are underweight at the time of birth, those who were not breast-fed, and those who could not get solid food even six months after birth. Anaemia also develops due to low consumption of iron-rich food and intestinal worms.

According to Dr Mohandas Nair, paediatrics department head of the Government Medical College, Idukki, and office-bearer of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, changing food habits are also a reason for the spike in anaemia in Kerala. The other reasons include reduction in breast feeding as well as lack of fish, meat and vegetables in diet.

Junk food and indigestion

Dr Manju Sadasivan, child specialist at the Women and Child Hospital at Kozhikode, says the incidence of stomach-related problems have been increasing among children below 5 years for the past 10 years.

Earlier respiratory issues among children were high, but now more than 50 percent ailments among them are related to indigestion, she said.

Consumption of junk food is the primary reason for this, she added. The food items prepared with maida will lead to loss of appetite.

Empty calorie food products and drinks become a habit right from childhood. The tendency of mothers to eat empty calorie food is also adversely affecting the children.

Stunted growth among children

The National Family Health Survey has also pointed out that besides malnourishment, stunted growth is also increasingly found among children in Kerala.

As many as 23.4 percent do not have height commensurate with their weight and 15 percent are underweight. Earlier it was 19.7 percent and 15.7 percent respectively. About 19.7 percent children have issues owing to underweight, while 4 percent children are facing problems due to obesity.

Compared to 2015-16 survey, the latest one points out that growth stunting has increased among children and Kerala is one of the 13 states where this problem has increased.

Ensure 100 per cent breast feeding

In 2002, Kerala was one of the best child-friendly states. However, this feat was not sustained by the state, say a section of doctors.

At present the state government, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, UNICEF and other organisations have launched awareness campaigns on breastfeeding jointly, Dr Mohandass Nair said.

The health staff is being given training to ensure 100 percent breast feeding within the initial hour of birth.