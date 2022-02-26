COVID in Kerala: 3,262 fresh cases, toll crosses 65k

Kerala's COVID toll crossed the 65,000-mark on Saturday when nine recent deaths and 172 previously undocumented fatalities were added to the official list.

So far, 65,161 persons in Kerala have succumbed to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state logged 3,262 fresh cases and 7,339 recoveries from coronavirus infection on the day. There are 32,980 active cases in Kerala.

Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on the day was 7.81% after 41,753 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the most number of cases among districts (638) followed by Ernakulam, 552 and Kottayam, 314.

Of the fresh cases, 3,065 contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection in 148 remains unknown. Besides, 32 healthcare workers were infected on the day.

There are 1,11,564 under observation in the state, of whom 1,09,157 are in home/institutional quarantine and 2,407 are in hospitals. There were 305 hospitalisations in Kerala's hospitals on Saturday.

District-wise positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram, 638

Ernakulam, 552

Kottayam, 314

Kollam, 268

Thrissur, 235

Kozhikode, 232

Idukki, 161

Pathanamthitta, 159

Alappuzha, 155

Malappuram, 128

Palakkad, 127

Kannur, 122

Wayanad, 108

Kasaragod, 63

District-wise recoveries

Ernakulam, 1,486

Kottayam, 790

Thrissur, 714

Idukki, 710

Thiruvananthapuram, 685

Kozhikode, 624

Alappuzha, 479

Malappuram, 448

Palakkad, 351

Wayanad, 330

Pathanamthitta, 318

Kollam, 219

Kasaragod, 115

Kannur, 70