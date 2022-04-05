Malayalam
Four people, including lover, found guilty for 2013 murder of mimicry artist Lenish

Our Correspondent
Published: April 05, 2022 11:43 AM IST
(From left) Sreekala, Shijo Sebastian, Shyam Kumar and Ramesan.
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A court here has found four people, including a woman, guilty in the murder case of mimicry artist Lenish. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on April 7.

Leneesh's lover Sreekala, 44, a native of Thrikkodithanam; and gangsters Shijo Sebastian, 28; Shyam Kumar (Hippy Shyam - 31); and Rameshan (Judo Rameshan - 28) were convicted by Additional Sessions judge V B Sujayamma.

Lenish, 31, a native of Changanassery, was murdered around 11am on November 23, 2013. The murder was committed at the Naveen home nursing institution, run by Sreekala, near SH Mount in Kottayam.

The police had found that the reason behind the murder was that Lenish was suspected of having relationships with other women. The quotation was for Rs 25,000. Lenish died after he was beaten up. The body was then put in a sack which was dumped at a rubber plantation near Pampady.

The then-Kanjirappally Deputy Superintendent of Police S Suresh Kumar, then-Pampady inspector Saju K Varghese, and then-Sub-Inspector U Sreejith had arrested the accused. Additional public prosecutor Girija Biju appeared for the prosecution.

 

