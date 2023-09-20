Autorickshaw driver hacks woman in Kottayam

Kottayam: An autorickshaw driver hacked a woman at Varimuttam here on Wednesday. Arppokkara native Vijitha (40) sustained severe injuries in the attack. She is currently admitted to the ICU at Kottayam Government Medical College. Accused Anoop (40) is absconding, said police.



The incident took place on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Vijitha who is separated from her husband has been living in a rented house for the last three years. According to natives, Vijitha was in a relationship with the accused. Meanwhile, police stated that Anoop was jailed for attacking the woman's husband.

“ The accused walked out of jail two days back after obtaining bail. Following this, he barged into the woman's house and attacked her. Later, he managed to flee from the spot. We have intensified the search to trace him,” said police.