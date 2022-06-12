Black masks prohibited at Tavanur prison inauguration by CM; Youth Congress, League activists clash with cops

Malappuram: The Kerala Police continued to prevent those sporting a black mask from attending public functions to be graced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Sunday cops were seen offering yellow mask to those who arrived for the inaugural ceremony of the Tavanur Central Prison wearing a black one.

Tavanur Central Prison is the fourth cenral prison and correctional home in the state. It is the first central prison to be constructed by the state government. The other three prisons--Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram, Viyyur in Thrissur and Pallikunnu in Kannur-- were constructed before the formation of Kerala.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress, Youth League activists clashed with police in Tavanur as they attempted to remove the barricades kept to facilitate the smooth passage of the Chief Minister's convoy here. The cops deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Four BJP activists were arrested for blocking the CM's convoy in Kunnamkulam on Sunday. They allegedly jumped in front of vehicles with black flags.

Police personnel closing down Palace Road in Thrissur on Saturday. PHOTO: Manorama

Thrissur Palace road blocked for 13 hours

Earlier, security officials had barricaded entry to Palace Road, which is in the centre of Thrissur city, for 13 hours as the CM was staying at the Ramanilayam government guest house here.

Around 50 security personnel were deployed to guard the guest house alone. The CM headed to Tavanur from the guest house on Sunday morning.

Black masks prohibited

Black masks were prohibited in the programmes attended by the CM in Kochi and Kottayam on Saturday. The CM's office however, clarified that there was no such restriction.

Two transgender activists wearing black dresses were allegedly taken into custody near the venue of a function at Kaloor that was attended by CM on Saturday.

The transgender persons argue with the police for being stopped at the Kaloor Metro Station in Kochi on Saturday.

The incident involving transgender persons was not an isolated one as there were reports of restrictions on black masks at the venue in the wake of the state-wide protests led by Congress.

The protests were staged in the wake of gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh's recent revelations linking the chief minister and his family to the case.

Mediapersons were initially asked to use light-coloured surgical masks. However, the restriction was withdrawn following objections raised by the media.

Black flags had been waved at the chief minister's convoy at various places by Congress activists, who were later arrested.