Thrissur Palace Road closed down for 13 hours over CM's visit

Thrissur: Security officials barricaded entry to Palace Road, which is in the centre of Thrissur city, for 13 hours over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's visit to the district.

The CM is staying at the Ramanilayam government guest house in Palace Road and the path has been blocked since 6.45 pm yesterday for security reasons, allowing only those without vehicles to pass.

Around 50 security personnel have been deployed to guard the guest house alone. Even water cannons have been arranged in case any untoward incident happens.

Palace Road will be closed off till 9 am today, when the CM leaves for Malappuram.

The security cover for Pinarayi Vijayan has been stepped up following protests by the opposition over the disclosures of a key accused in the gold smuggling case with diplomatic links.

A 40-member security team is accompanying the CM while travelling. There are five personnel in one pilot vehicle, 10 in two commando vehicles and eight in the quick response team.

Apart from these, one pilot and escort have also been deployed. This is in addition to the security provided to the events attended by the CM.