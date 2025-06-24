The Adani Group is set to invest a record $15–20 billion (₹1.2 -₹1.7 lakh crore) across its various businesses over the next five years, Chairman Gautam Adani announced on Tuesday. Highlighting the conglomerate’s strong balance sheet and resilient operations, Adani positioned the ambitious investment plan as a key part of its next phase of growth, while downplaying ongoing scrutiny faced by the group.

Record earnings from the businesses ranging from seaports to airports, renewable energy parks to data centres, cement to gas and electricity have built India's largest infrastructure group that not only exists just to serve the markets but to serve the nation's destiny, he said.

Adani, Asia's second-richest person behind Mukesh Ambani, said the objective of his conglomerate is not just to build businesses, but to create new possibilities. "Not just to serve markets, but to serve our nation's destiny. Not to chase valuation. But build valuation, brick by brick."

"And in this context, our capital investment across businesses is set to break all records. We anticipate an annual capex spend of $15–20 billion for the next 5 years. These are not just investments in our group, but investments in the possibilities for doing our part to build India's infrastructure," he said.

He also referred to a recent indictment by the US authorities in an alleged bribery scheme to win lucrative renewable energy supply contracts, saying no one from Adani Group has been charged with violating the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) or conspiring to obstruct justice. "Even in the face of the storms and relentless scrutiny, the Adani Group has never backed down. Instead, we proved that true leadership is not built in sunshine. It is constructed in the fire of crisis," he said.

Meanwhile, all Adani group listed stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with Ambuja Cements surging 4 per cent.

Adani Green Energy climbed 2.78 per cent, Adani Ports rallied 2.58 per cent, ACC went up by 1.72 per cent and Adani Energy advanced 1.70 per cent on the BSE. The stock of Adani Power rallied 1.63 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)