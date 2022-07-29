No re-investigation in Balabhaskar case, death accidental, says court

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala court on Friday dismissed a petition demanding a re-probe into violinist Balabhaskar's death.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had concluded that the musician's death was an accident and had no foul play as alleged by the family. Balabhaskar's family had submitted a plea alleging that the CBI investigation was not satisfactory.

The court accepted the charge-sheet filed by the agency. Judge R Rekha has summoned Balabhaskar's driver and the sole accused in the case Arjun on August 1.

Balabhaskar's family will appeal against the lower court's decision in the High Court.