Anupama may get custody of child in two days' time

Thiruvananthapuram: There is no clarity as of now on when exactly former SFI leader Anupama S Chandran would get back her child from the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW). The KSCCW is saying that they will speed up the proceedings and handover the child to Anupama in two days' time.

But according to legal circles, the KSCCW, which has judicial powers, is empowered to hand over the child to the real mother, without even waiting for the nod of the court, especially when the DNA results have unequivocally established that Anupama is the mother of the child. It is learnt that the KSCCW has sought legal opinion on the matter.

It was KSCCW that had begun proceedings earlier to give the child for adoption. So, it has to first annul the order issued for giving the child to a teacher couple from Andhra Pradesh. After doing so, a fresh order has to be issued, permitting handing over of the child to the real parents, Anupama and Ajith.

The KSCCW had earlier asked the family court to grant time till November 29 for filing reply in the case. The case would come up for hearing on November 30. In the wake of new developments, attempts are also being made to put up the case urgently in the court.

Meanwhile, Health and Social Justice Minister Veena George has informed that the State Government has requested the Central Adoption Resources Authority (CARA) to give preference to the teacher couple from Andhra Pradesh over other candidates when they put forward an adoption request next time.

According to the minister, the State Government has intervened in the matter to ensure that the couple from Andhra Pradesh, who returned the child of Anupama to the KCCW without a whimper of protest, should not lose seniority when they apply for fresh adoption process.

A DNA test result had confirmed on Tuesday that Anupama and her partner Ajith are the biological parents of the baby boy given up for adoption to an Andhra Pradesh-based couple.

On November 18, the CWC had issued an order directing the KSCCW to bring the child back to Kerala. A team, led by KSCCW officials and comprising an escort of a Special Juvenile Police unit, received the child from the foster parents in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and brought him back to Kerala. The team returned to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night.

Thereafter, the child has been handed over to a child care institution as directed by the CWC.

Anupama, 24, and her partner Ajith have been on a protest in front of the KSCCW office at Thycaud demanding their baby back.