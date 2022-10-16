Books on black magic, weapons, cooker among evidence found from Elanthoor house

Pathanamthitta: The police team probing the Elanthoor human sacrifice case in Kerala has found that Muhammed Shafi, one of the three accused, had three fake Facebook profiles. The police could access only two of them. The investigators are trying to find the details of the phone used by Shafi. His wife told the police that he broke it off.

The police searched the house at Elanthoor where the crime took place as part of evidence collection. It is the house where Bhagaval Singh, a massage therapist, and his wife Laila performed the human sacrifice along with Shafi, whom the police has identified as the mastermind behind the crime. Two women, Roslin and Padmam, were brutally tortured and killed by the accused in separate incidents. The brutal incidents of human sacrifice came to light during the probe into missing complaint filed by Padmam’s relatives. Shafi contacted Bhagaval Singh through Facebook using a fake profile.

The police found two Malayalam books on black magic from the house. A pressure cooker purportedly used by the accused to cook human flesh also was recovered. The evidences have been sent for forensic examination. According to the police, only Shafi and Bhagaval Singh ate the cooked human flesh.

The police on Saturday recovered the weapons used by the accused also. Four machetes, two wood logs and a razor are among the pieces of evidence recovered. The weapons carry the fingerprints of the accused, according to police sources.

The police have spotted blood stains on the floor and the refrigerator. The investigators also collected samples of the ashes found near the massage centre on the compound. Bhagaval Singh had earlier deposed before the police that they had burned the remains of the bodies of the victims there.

Two cadaver dogs, trained to find human remains, were deployed for searches as the police suspected there could be more victims. However, no remains were found. Though a bone was found from behind the house, later it was confirmed that it was of a buffalo. The search which began at 1.30 pm lasted till 9 pm.