Thiruvananthapuram: A depression has formed in the south-west part of the Bay of Bengal, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The low pressure formation will move west-southwestwards towards Comorin Area across Sri Lanka in next 48 hours.

The Kerala coast is likely to witness isolated rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning on Monday, December 26 as a result, the IMD said.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert in Thriuvananthapuram and Kollam districts on Monday.