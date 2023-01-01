Over 40 students injured, 1 dead as tourist bus falls into gorge near Adimali

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 01, 2023 06:42 AM IST Updated: January 01, 2023 09:34 AM IST
As per reports, the bus turned turtle while negotiating a hairpin curve on the narrow road and fell into a gorge. Photo: Manorama News screengrab.

Idukki: A student of Regional Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Tirur, in Malappuram died and over 40 others were injured in a bus accident at Muniyara, near Adimali, here in the early hours of Sunday.

The tourist bus carrying the youngsters met with an accident around 1.15 am, Manorama News reported.
The deceased is Milhaj, who was trapped under the bus for a long time after the accident.

He was initially declared missing during the rescue operation, which was challenging due to the terrain and darkness. He couldn't be saved though he was rushed to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The students were heading back to Malappuram after an excursion.
The injured are admitted at the Taluk Hospital at Adimali  and at a private hospital in the same town.

As per reports, the bus turned turtle while negotiating a hairpin curve on the narrow road and fell into a gorge. The driver's lack of experience in driving through hairpin bends here, and the unscientific construction of the road are blamed for the accident.

Rescue operations were handled by local people who headed to the spot upon hearing the loud noise of the accident.

Vellathooval police and the Idukki District Collector also reached the spot, soon after.

