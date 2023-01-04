Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Gold smuggling: Four, including 2 airline staff arrested at Nedumbassery airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 04, 2023 07:04 PM IST
Two men, allegedly contract workers of Air India, who were held for gold smuggling at CIAL on Wednesday. Photos: Screenshot from Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Four men, including two contract workers of Air India were taken into custody for attempting to smuggle gold via the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery here on Wednesday.

The DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) made the arrests and seized 1,375gm gold.

The four accused are being questioned by the DRI and it is unclear if the contract workers had participated in similar smuggling in the past.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to Manorama News, Muvattupuzha-native Muhammed Fazil, who landed from Dubai, had smuggled in the gold hidden inside undergarments. He handed over the gold to the two workers near a washroom.

The contract workers were caught while attempting to move the gold out of the aiport, where a Kozhidode-native was waiting to take possession.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.