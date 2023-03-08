Again, Air India staff arrested for gold smuggling via Cochin Airport

For the second time this year, an Air India staff has been arrested for attempting to smuggle gold via the Cochin International Airport (Nedumbassery).

On Wednesday, a cabin crew of the airline was held with almost 1.5kg of gold that he was attempting to smuggle via the green channel.

Wayanad-native Shafi was held in possession of 1,487gm gold paste that was rolled around his arms under the sleeves of his shirt.

The Customs Preventive had made an inspection based on a tip-off. The crew member was part of a Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi flight.

In January, four men, including two contract workers of Air India were arrested on charges of gold smuggling at Nedumbassery.

Last year, a flight attendant was held at the Calicut International Airport with 1.25kg of gold concealed in the shoes. In 2021, an Air India Express air hostess was arrested at Karipur during a smuggling bid.