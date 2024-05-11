Bike crashes into parked car in Kannur, 2 dead

Taliparamba (Kannur): Two young men lost their lives after their motorcycle collided with a parked car on the national highway in the wee hours of Saturday.



The deceased have been identified as Joel Joseph (23) from Cherukunnu Kristukunnu and Nirichan Jomon Dominic (23) from Cherukunnu Padi. The tragic incident occurred near Taliparamba town around 1:30 am today.

The motorcycle they were riding crashed into a parked car on the side of the national highway, in front of the house belonging to a man named Madani. The impact caused the car to move approximately ten feet forward and overturn into the drain.

The individual who rode the motorcycle was found near the vehicle, while the passenger was thrown roughly 25 feet away. Both individuals are presumed to have died on the spot. The accident occurred approximately 150 meters away from Taliparamba town. Reports suggest that the individuals on the motorcycle had left the town after stopping for tea around half-past one.