Governor cancels KTU recruitment circular issued keeping VC in the dark

Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has revoked a circular issued by the Registrar of the Kerala Technological University (KTU) without the knowledge of the Vice Chancellor (VC), calling for applications for the appointment of daily-wage employees.

The action follows complaints by the Federation of University Employees as well as the Save University Campaign Committee.

The Governor also directed VC Dr Ciza Thomas to take action against the Registrar if he is found to be at fault. He also ordered that temporary appointments should be made in accordance with the conditions issued by the government.

The Federation of University Employees had submitted a petition to the Governor demanding that temporary workers should be appointed only through the employment exchange or from the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list.

Following this, the Governor had asked the VC for an explanation. The VC subsequently submitted a report to the Governor stating that the circular was issued by the Registrar without her permission or knowledge. The Governor issued the order cancelling the circular after examining the VC’s report.

There are 52 permanent employees and 91 temporary workers in the university.

These temporary workers were appointed directly by the syndicate. Those who work on a daily-wage basis in posts such as assistant, computer assistant, programmer, driver, and sweeper, are paid between Rs 16,000 and Rs 32,000 a month.

There have been complaints that temporary employees are carrying out some of the confidential work in the examination department.

The Save University Campaign Committee had submitted the complaint to the Governor, pointing out that temporary posts were being created because such appointments would have to be made through the PSC if the posts were made permanent.